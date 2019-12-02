Charles Albert Williams Sr., 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, surrounded by his four children.

Mr. Williams was a proud veteran in World War II. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior as a young teenager and never waivered from his faith.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Tara Garden Chapel in Jonesboro with the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Chapel.

Burial will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens in Conyers.