Glen David Smallwood, 66, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Born in Monroe, he was the son of the late Billy Smallwood and Betty Sue Pace. He was preceded in death by a son, James Michael Smallwood.

Glen served in the U.S. Army and was a wrecker driver.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Smallwood; children, David Smallwood, of Monroe, Diane Adcock, of Monroe, Jacob Smallwood, of Athens, Daniel Smallwood, of Athens, Denise Reid, of Monroe, and Brad Reid, of Watkins­ville; siblings, Teresa Maloy, of Monroe, Pat Hayes, of Watkinsville, Cathy Pace, of Whitter, North Carolina, Linda Bradberry, of Athens, Lisa Shelton, of Watkinsville, and David Pace Sr., of Conyers; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Faith Baptist Church, 1789 Highway 11 NW, Monroe, with the Rev. Mike Blount officiating. Athens Cremation Service are in charge of arrangement. Online: www.athenscremationservice.com.