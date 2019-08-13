WaltonTribune.com

Obituary Glen David Smallwood

Glen David Smallwood, of Monroe, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was 66.

Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 12:13 pm

Glen David Smallwood

Born in Monroe, he was the son of the late Billy Smallwood and Betty Sue Pace. He was preceded in death by a son, James Michael Smallwood.

Glen served in the U.S. Army and was a wrecker driver.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Smallwood; children, David Smallwood, of Monroe, Diane Adcock, of Monroe, Jacob Smallwood, of Athens, Daniel Smallwood, of Athens, Denise Reid, of Monroe, and Brad Reid, of Watkins­ville; siblings, Teresa Maloy, of Monroe, Pat Hayes, of Watkinsville, Cathy Pace, of Whitter, North Carolina, Linda Bradberry, of Athens, Lisa Shelton, of Watkinsville, and David Pace Sr., of Conyers; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Faith Baptist Church, 1789 Highway 11 NW, Monroe, with the Rev. Mike Blount officiating. Athens Cremation Service are in charge of arrangement. Online: www.athenscremationservice.com.

