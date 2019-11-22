WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Obituary | 1964–2019 Robert J. 'Rusty' Johnson Jr.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Robert J. ‘Rusty’ Johnston Jr. of Loganville, Ga., died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. He was 55.

Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 11:11 pm

Robert J. 'Rusty' Johnson Jr.

Robert J. “Rusty” Johnson Jr., 55, of Loganville, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

He was born Oct. 13, 1964.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie A. Johnston; parents Robert J. Johnston Sr. (Helen Johnston), Linda L. Martin (Kenneth Martin); sibling, Robin Buschell; stepchildren, Billy and Kayla Bon­ner; grandchildren, Trey, Kasey and Isabell Bonner; nephews Chad and Jeremy Buschell; and niece, Kaylee Buschell Frantz.

He graduated from Lithonia High School. He was a member of LifePoint Community Church in Loganville and sang on the praise team. He was loved so much by so many and will ever be missed.

He was a loving and kind family man and friend who was so loved. Rusty worked for Southeastern Casework in Braselton and loved the Dallas Cowboys, frisbee and singing

A celebration of his life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at LifePoint Community Church, 3625 Brookview Drive, Loganville GA 30052.

The Walton Tribune | November 23-24, 2019

  • Print

Posted in , , on Friday, November 22, 2019 11:11 pm.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Georgia-Florida game stay in Jacksonville?

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the University of Georgia was close to signing a deal to keep the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry football game in Jacksonville, Florida. What do you think of this news?

Total Votes: 161

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]