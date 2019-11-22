Robert J. “Rusty” Johnson Jr., 55, of Loganville, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

He was born Oct. 13, 1964.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie A. Johnston; parents Robert J. Johnston Sr. (Helen Johnston), Linda L. Martin (Kenneth Martin); sibling, Robin Buschell; stepchildren, Billy and Kayla Bon­ner; grandchildren, Trey, Kasey and Isabell Bonner; nephews Chad and Jeremy Buschell; and niece, Kaylee Buschell Frantz.

He graduated from Lithonia High School. He was a member of LifePoint Community Church in Loganville and sang on the praise team. He was loved so much by so many and will ever be missed.

He was a loving and kind family man and friend who was so loved. Rusty worked for Southeastern Casework in Braselton and loved the Dallas Cowboys, frisbee and singing

A celebration of his life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at LifePoint Community Church, 3625 Brookview Drive, Loganville GA 30052.