Troy Martin Walden, 88, of Monroe, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

He was born in Conyers on April 26, 1931, to Pearl Bell Walden and Willie H. Walden.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy “Pat” Sherwood Walden of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Susan Walden, and son, Chad Walden, both of Monroe; grandchildren, Hailey Walden and Chad Walden II, also of Monroe; sister, Patricia Hegwood of Covington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Sandra Walden, Edward Walden and Linda Walden, all of Covington; many special nieces and nephews; stepchildren and their spouses, Jane (Sandy) Daniel and Brad (Diane) Williams; grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Covey and their daughter, Karley, Jimmy (Jessica) Daniel, Braden Williams and Tyler Williams.

Troy graduated from the University of Georgia with a master’s degree in education and also served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was married to his late wife, Barbara Doster Walden, until her death in 1991. Troy later married Pat, a native of Oxford, Georgia, and spent many happy years with her.

Troy spent his entire working career, a span of almost 60 years, as a certified public accountant in Monroe. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved sports, walking and exercising, even on into his later years.

Troy was a deeply spiritual man who enjoyed spreading the Word to any who would listen. His strong faith was ever present in his daily life. He loved people and delighted in spending time with his family and many friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Meadows Funeral Home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe.