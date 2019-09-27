Betty Daniel Durand, 90, of Monroe passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1928, to George Washington Daniel and Lutisha Hawk Daniel.

Mrs. Durand was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Howard Lent Durand; son, the late Michael Durand; three sisters and five brothers.

Surviving members of her family are daughters and sons-in-law; Patty Moon of Monroe, Jean and Pat Harrell of Winterville and Becky and Tim Atha of Monroe; daughter-in-law, Gaye Durand of Monroe; grandchildren, Andy Perry, Kenneth Perry, Meredith Taulbee, Valorie Clark, Lindsey and Nick Townsend, Bradley Atha and Shane Durand; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren

Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating.

Burial follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.