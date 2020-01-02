Mrs. Sara Elizabeth “Betty” Bennett entered into rest on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 97 years.

She was preceded in death in 2003 by her husband of 57 years, Mr. Thomas Brenton Bennett Jr.

Mrs. Bennett was born in Santa Ana, California, on Feb. 23, 1922, to Jesse Brown Childs and William Paul Childs.

She is survived by her five children, Elizabeth “Beth” B. Rogers (Mike) of Augusta, Thomas “Bert” B. Bennett III (Carol) of Gallatin Gateway, Montana, Ann B. Szilagyi (Gary) of Jasper, Mary B. Smith (Tom) of Dillon, Montana and the Florida Keys; and William “Bill” P. Bennett (Becki) of Loganville. In addition, she is survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is her brother-in-law, George Adams Bennett (Lois) of Spring Lake, Michigan.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, John “Jack” William Childs, Richard “Dick” Wesley Childs (Jeanette) and James Childs, and her sister, Mary Childs Conort (Frank). She is also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert Mansell Bennett (Connie); and her sisters-in-law, Alice Bennett Moyle (Clarence); Sarah Jane Bennett; and Sister Elsa Mary Bennett. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bennett graduated from Girls High in Atlanta and then from the University of Illinois with a liberal arts degree. She was president of Alpha Phi sorority at Illinois. She was a member of American Association of University Women, president of Panhellenic in Atlanta, an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Decatur until she moved to Loganville ­about 2000 and became a member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Loganville and was also a member of St. Anna Catholic Church in Monroe.

Mrs. Bennett was very talented and had her own sewing club, where she made beautiful suits and dresses, as well as did her own beading, knitting and intricate cross stitch.

Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to the many special caregivers for their compassionate care of Mrs. Bennett in the last two years along with the priests and eucharistic ministers from St. Oliver Plunkett and St. Anna Catholic churches.

The family will receive friends at Eternal Hills Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

A recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive SW, Snellville.

Following the funeral there will be a graveside ceremony at Eternal Hills Cemetery at 3594 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, GA 30039.

Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.