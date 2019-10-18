Terry Dwaine Churchill of Monroe passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.

Terry was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather aka Pop.

He was born in Monroe on Nov. 4, 1955, to Lillie Mae Boss Churchill.

Terry graduated from Monroe Area Comprehensive High School in 1974. He later served in the United States Air Force until 1997, when he retired from the USAF Reserves. After completing his full-time commitment to his country, Terry became a technically trained machinist. Throughout his life, Terry was a provider, always working hard to provide for his family. Among spending time with his family, Terry was the always dependable neighbor, there to help whoever was in need. His hobbies including woodworking and most recently blanketing his granddaughter with love. He was very excited to welcome grandbaby No. 2 in December 2019.

Terry is preceded in death by his mother, Lilly Mae Boss Churchill, and brother, Billy Churchill.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Lee Churchill; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Martha Churchill; granddaughter Savannah Churchill; and grandbaby No. 2; sisters and brothers-in-law Joette and Fred Martin and Marilyn and Wayne Guinn; and a number of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home, 760 Highway 11 SE, Monroe, GA 30655.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday.