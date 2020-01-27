Evelyn Claudette Kittle, 80, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

She was born on June 8, 1939, to Evelyn Seabolt Perry and Claude Matthews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Richard Henry Kittle Sr.

Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Keith and Tammy Kirk of Monroe and Kevin Kirk of Winterville; sister and brother-in-law, Martha Jo and Lamar Palmer; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service began at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.