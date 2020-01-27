WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Obituary | 1939–2020 Evelyn Claudette Kittle

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 27, 2020 10:26 am

Evelyn Claudette Kittle

Evelyn Claudette Kittle, 80, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

She was born on June 8, 1939, to Evelyn Seabolt Perry and Claude Matthews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Richard Henry Kittle Sr.

Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Keith and Tammy Kirk of Monroe and Kevin Kirk of Winterville; sister and brother-in-law, Martha Jo and Lamar Palmer; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service began at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

The Walton Tribune | Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • Print

Posted in on Monday, January 27, 2020 10:26 am.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Which 2020 election do you think is most important for the future of Walton County?

Total Votes: 63

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2020, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]