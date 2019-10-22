It is with joy that we celebrate the life of Mrs. Myrtle Hartley Shields.

Myrtle passed away the morning of Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the age of 92. She lived a long, full, Christian life.

Myrtle was born in Tennille, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Emory C. and Tommie Mae Hartley. She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Shields. She attended Georgia Southern College to pursue a teaching career. She retired in 1987. She was always the woman behind the man, Wayne, and the Monroe Girls Corps. She lived to help, give, care and love others always putting them before herself.

Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Marsleete Shields.

Funeral services will be at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

A memorial service will be at the Chapel at Meadows Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. A graveside service will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her beloved church, Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 1183 Mount Moriah Road, Tennille, GA 31089.