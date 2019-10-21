Marsha Malcom, 74, of Good Hope went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

She was born in Walton County on Jan. 23, 1945, to Lizzie Mae Gravvitt Adcock and Roy William Adcock, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lynn Malcom; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Happy Malcom of Chapin, South Carolina, Skip and Natalie Malcom of Warner Robins and Rex and Angela Malcom of Palmer, Alaska; and grandchildren, Abby Malcom, Luke Malcom, Caroline Malcom, Eli Malcom, Kate Malcom, Benji Malcom and John Malcom.

Marsha and Lynn took great pride in the old farm house they restored over a 10-year period. Marsha helped with the design and restoration of the house. She kept herself busy taking care of her flowers and plants inside and outside, feeding all the birds and hummingbirds that visited her many feeders around the yard, and giving lots of TLC to her feline family.

Lynn, her children, and her grandchildren were her life’s pride and joy. She loved traveling with Lynn all over the country to visit them in all their many activities and celebrations.

She had a vast circle of friends she loved and enjoyed spending time with. Marsha loved the Lord and had the heart of a servant when it came to caring for others.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Burial was at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.