Mary Eugene “Jean” Poole, 91, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. She was welcomed home with open arms by her parents, Fred and Ruth Burnette; husband, Lenton Poole, and sister, Sara Thompson.

Mary was blessed by and will be dearly missed by her son, Steve Tracy, and daughter-in-law, Robin Tracy; granddaughter, Haley Brewer, and her husband, Darren Brewer; grandson, Christopher Williams; great-grandchildren, Laney Elizabeth Tracy Brewer and Brooks Lee Brewer; niece, Marie Smollar and her husband, Lee Smollar and many more family and friends.

Mary loved beautiful flowers, decorating, shopping and her fur babies, but most of all she loved the Lord and her family.

A celebration of Mary’s life will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

Daniel’s Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Rome, Georgia, has charge of the arrangements.

