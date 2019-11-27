WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1932–2019 William Leon Clay

Posted: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:00 am

William Leon Clay

On Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, William Leon Clay, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 87.

He was born in Walton County on Jan. 21, 1932, to Charlie Coleman Clay and Clara L. Hyatt Clay, who preceded him in death.

He served in the Navy from 1951-55. On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Runelle Knight. William retired from ABF Freight Lines.

He was preceded in death by his seven late brothers and sisters and his grandson, William Brian Clay.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Runelle Knight Clay of Oxford; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Tammy Clay of Bethlehem; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and David Benton of Loganville and Carol and Jay Bone of Cartersville; sister, Diane McCart of Jackson; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Culbreth, Crystal Gibson, Brianna Clay, April Stanley, Kelle Patterson, Tyler Bone, Mack Fowler and Jacob Fowler; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Hulon Knight officiating.

Interment will be held at a later date at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

