Elizabeth Ann Brown, 84, of Monroe, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

She was born in Walton County on June 5, 1935, to Mildred Cox Herren and Burton Gresham Herren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, the late Walter Herren.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald Brown; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Paul Eckloff of Annapolis, Maryland; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Vanessa Brown and Mark and Rhonda Brown, all of Monroe; grandchildren, Amanda and Drew Hall of Thomasville, Cale Brown, Cason Brown, Connor Brown, Wesley Wommack and Natalie and Heath Brooks, all of Monroe, and Lawson Eckloff and Bauer Eckloff, both of Annapolis; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Burial followed at the Harmony Baptist Church cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.