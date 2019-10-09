Sharon Kay Walker Gilmore, 70, of Monroe passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Altha May Walker.

Ms. Gilmore is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Gilmore and Paul Knowlton of Winder; sister, Sheilia Foggo (John) of Brandon, Mississippi; brothers, William Allen Walker (Janice) of Chesnee, South Carolina, and Ronnie Walker (Ginene) of Florence, Mississippi; niece, nephews and great-nephews.

Ms. Gilmore was born Dec. 27, 1948, in Jackson, Mississippi. She was a 1966 graduate of Crystal Springs High School. Ms. Gilmore retired from AT&T after 32 years of service. She was known as a loving daughter, mother and sister.

There will be no formal services.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Georgia. Telephone 770-932-1133.