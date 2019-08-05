Dr. Kenneth Grubbs, 92, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, just nine months after his beloved wife, Bunky.

Kenneth was born in Cordele on April 7, 1927, a date he happily shared with Bunky. He was the son of Dr. Victor Grubbs and Margaret Huckaby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Frances Clapp “Bunky” Grubbs, and his adored older brother, Victor Grubbs.

Kenneth attended Oxford College of Emory University, the University of Georgia and Emory School of Dentistry after serving in the Army. Kenneth and Bunky settled in Monroe in 1956 where he practiced dentistry until 2009.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, the Kiwanis Club and countless other dental and flying organizations.

While practicing dentistry, Kenneth taught at Emory Dental School for 21 years and then at the Medical College of Georgia for 12 years.

Kenneth was known worldwide for his amalgam technique known as the “Grubbs technique.” He lectured at dental meetings across the country throughout his career. When he wasn’t at work, he was flying sailplanes, chasing his model airplanes, flying ultralights at his farm, hang-gliding, riding his bike, looking for gorillas in Uganda, camping, hunting and always bringing someone new home for dinner.

Kenneth was truly a Renaissance man. He had many talents that were comparable to his publicized expertise in operative dentistry. He was an accomplished inventor, educator, artist, photographer, sculptor, woodcarver, model builder and aviator.

Sharing his home, hobbies and knowledge with everyone brought Kenneth great joy. Kenneth and Bunky knew no strangers; their generous spirits will always be remembered as their door was always open and welcoming.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Victor Franklin Grubbs, Virginia “Ginger” Grubbs Heery (Rusty) and Allen Warren Clapp Grubbs; grandsons, Franklin Moss Heery (Amber), James Thomas Heery and Kenneth Benjamin Heery; great-granddaughters, Millie Moss Heery and Margaret Edward Heery; his best and lifelong friend, William Brown; and loving “good dog” companion, Ella.

The family would like to thank Kenneth’s extraordinary caregivers of many years, Donna Harwell, Lois Woods and Julie Bennett of Abbey Hospice.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 500 Breedlove Drive, Monroe, GA 30655, or a charity of your choice.

Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens is in charge of arrangements.

Online: www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com