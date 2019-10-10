WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Obituary | 1937–2019 Sarah Jane Harris

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:38 pm

Sarah Jane Harris

Sarah Jane Harris, 82, of Monroe died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1937, to Clarence Cooper and Cornelis Malcom Cooper.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, the late Ricky Cooper.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her husband, Ronny Harris; sons and daughters-in-law, Wade and Dede Harris of Monroe and Clay and Cindy Harris of Good Hope; sister, Judy Davis of Monroe; sister-in-law, Lisa Wiley of Social Circle; grand­children, Ron, Rylee, Trevor and Sable Harris; nieces, Jaymi Stapp and Laurie Davis and nephew, Justin Cooper.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Appel officiating.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Walton Tribune | October 12-13, 2019

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:38 pm.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

What do you think about the impeachment inquiry of President Trump?

The House of Representatives launched an inquiry into conduct by President Donald Trump on Sept. 24. What do you think?

Total Votes: 110

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]