Sarah Jane Harris, 82, of Monroe died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1937, to Clarence Cooper and Cornelis Malcom Cooper.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, the late Ricky Cooper.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her husband, Ronny Harris; sons and daughters-in-law, Wade and Dede Harris of Monroe and Clay and Cindy Harris of Good Hope; sister, Judy Davis of Monroe; sister-in-law, Lisa Wiley of Social Circle; grand­children, Ron, Rylee, Trevor and Sable Harris; nieces, Jaymi Stapp and Laurie Davis and nephew, Justin Cooper.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Appel officiating.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.