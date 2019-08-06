Jackolyn Nellie “Jackie” Burson, 78, of Monroe, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

She was born in Lamar County on May 15, 1941. She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. J.E. Ballard. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Dr. Jim Burson.

For over 60 years, she was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, and she was a member of the Roberta Chapter of the Eastern Star. She loved to travel with her husband, Jim, and later with her girls.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James W. Burson II, and his wife, Jackie, of Hull, and sister, Betty Henegar, of Augusta.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe with the Rev. Nicolas Mason officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Meadows Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Creek Baptist Church at P.O. Box 2058, Monroe, GA 30656.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.