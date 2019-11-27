Donald E. McDonald, owner for more than 35 yrs of Ole MacDonald's Air Conditioning and Heating, passed away at his home in Loganville on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

He leaves behind his loved companions, Baby and Louie, and Molly and Oreo.

His extended family, Carolyn McDonald and Todd Sewell, along with their families, are having a Ceremony of Life to be held at his home church, Restoration Church in Bethlehem on his birthday, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. All friends, racing associates and loyal customers are invited to celebrate and share memories of Don's life.

His remains will be buried at the family gravesite located in Raymond, Mississippi, attended by his immediate family including his brother, Doug McDonald, and family, his twin daughters, Renee and Robin, and their families.