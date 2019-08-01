Mr. Thomas David Carter, 86, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.

A native of Hall County, Mr. Carter was the son of the late Johnny B. and Viola Stover Carter. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, the late Jean Wages Carter.

Mr. Carter was a U.S. Army veteran and an industrial engineer who spent the latter part of his career teaching at Athens Technical College.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Wheelis Carter, along with his children Phillip (Cindy) Carter and Patricia (Jack) Payne, all of Winder. Grandchildren include Brad (Lauren) Carter, Matthew Carter, Josh (Laura) Payne and Tyler (Amanda) Payne; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Emree, Harper, Ezra, Asher and Hattie.

David was also blessed with an inherited family through his second marriage. Those survivors include children Karen (Kevin) Barrett, Kelly (Brad) Powell and Todd (Jesica) Conner; grandchildren, Carrie (Jesse) Owens, Zach (Rebecca) Barrett, Lindsey (Eric) Plant, Joe Conner and Brody Conner; and great-grandchildren, Sophie Grace, Cate, Hannah Grey, Mary Leigh, Amelia and Ada.

Funeral services began at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Smith Memory Chapel in Winder with Brad Carter officiating. Burial followed at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.