Mary Pauline “Polly” Benton Butler Condon passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 87 after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She had been a resident of Great Oaks Senior Living since November 2015 and before that lived in the Cottages of Monroe.

She was born on April 12, 1932, to parents Henry Benton and Mary Watson in Ochlocknee, Thomas County, Georgia.

She is survived by one sister, Janice Becknell. Passed brothers and sisters are Sadie Golden, Sylvia Wilson, Betty Rhodes, Charles Benton and Billy Benton.

She was married to Roger O. Butler and Bill Condon. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Thompson with her husband, David, and Russell Butler with his wife, Kimberlee; grandchildren Will Thompson, Clay Thompson, Andre Clark, Zach Butler and Max Butler; and three great-grandchildren, Grady, Sloane and Claire.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe where she loved celebrating her faith in Christ as her Savior.

She received her master’s degree in early childhood cducation from the University of Georgia. She retired from the state of Georgia in teaching and from the Division of Family and Children Services, licensee and regulation requirement for day care services.

She has numerous professional accomplishments as an advocate for children including being a state and national speaker. She was involved in the Stop Drop and Roll campaign and helped to have this promoted on Sesame Street for the fire protection of children with her second husband, Bill Condon.

Our mother loved her family times, her faith, making new friends, dancing, and all children.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe. A graveside service followed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Little Ochlocknee Baptist Church cemetery. Todd Ware from the First Baptist Church of Monroe officiated.

The family has respectfully requested any donations to be made in her name for a cure of Alzheimer’s or any flowers to be sent to the residents in the Great Oaks facility in Monroe in her honor.