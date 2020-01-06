Robin Adair Mosher, 43, of Gautier, Mississippi, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Robin was an excellent husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. His easy manner, natural kindness and gentleness endeared him to everyone he met.

Robin was born on Nov. 6, 1976, to Gregory Adair Mosher and Leanne Pitzak Mosher in Carlsbad, New Mexico. His parents settled in Loganville, Georgia. Robin graduated from Loganville High School in 1995 and Young Harris College in 1997.

Robin then studied at the University of Georgia. While there, Robin met the love of his life, Alene Scheinfeld. They were married on March 30, 2006. They were blessed with two daughters, Raegan Amber (2012) and Emilia Miri (2016).

Robin and Alene made their home in Gautier. Robin was a devoted husband and father. He loved his family and worked hard to provide the best life for his girls.

A fan of every sport, Robin had a great love for soccer, UGA football and all the professional Atlanta teams. Robin was an avid disc golfer and placed highly in several tournaments, both solo and double.

Robin really cared about people. He was easy to talk to and a great listener. Robin paid attention to the details that really matter and made you feel special. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Robin is survived by his loving wife, Alene; daughters, Raegan and Emilia; parents Greg and Leanne Mosher; siblings, Joseph (Jillian) Mosher and Aleena (Nicholas) Bennett; in-laws Morray (Susan) Scheinfeld and Ryan (Jenna) Scheinfeld; four nieces and three nephews.

The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 2387 Youth Monroe Road, Monroe, Georgia.

The viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Meadows Funeral Home at 760 Highway 11 SW, Monroe.

Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe.