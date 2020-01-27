WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Obituary | 1976–2020 Jaime Hester

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 27, 2020 7:23 pm | Updated: 7:26 pm, Mon Jan 27, 2020.

Jaime Hester

Jaime Hester, 43, of Good Hope, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

She was born in Walton County on March 23, 1976. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Richard Darran Hester, and grandparents, the late Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Jones and the late Garland Lowe.

She is survived her mother, Deborah Lowe; father, Jimmy Jones; daughter, Presley Hester; son and daughter-in-law, Jayten and Christy Treadwell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dana and Billy Wellborn, and Cindy and Davey Boyd; grandmother, Laverne Lowe; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Brother Billy Wellborn and the Rev. Willis Lumpkin offciating.

Burial will follow at Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The Walton Tribune | Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • Print

Posted in on Monday, January 27, 2020 7:23 pm. Updated: 7:26 pm.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Which 2020 election do you think is most important for the future of Walton County?

Total Votes: 63

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2020, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]