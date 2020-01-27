Jaime Hester, 43, of Good Hope, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

She was born in Walton County on March 23, 1976. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Richard Darran Hester, and grandparents, the late Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Jones and the late Garland Lowe.

She is survived her mother, Deborah Lowe; father, Jimmy Jones; daughter, Presley Hester; son and daughter-in-law, Jayten and Christy Treadwell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dana and Billy Wellborn, and Cindy and Davey Boyd; grandmother, Laverne Lowe; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Brother Billy Wellborn and the Rev. Willis Lumpkin offciating.

Burial will follow at Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.