Lamar Rowe, 48, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. David Owens and the Rev. Jason Rowe officiated.

Burial followed at Carter Memorial Gardens.

Lamar was the youngest of nine siblings. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and humor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Nathan Rowe; mother, Doris Rowe; brothers Tommy and Randall Rowe; a sister, Sandra Bowen; and his beloved dog, China.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Nikki Rowe, of Braselton, Steve Rowe of Monroe, and David and Jennifer Rowe, of Hull; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Larry Pugh, of Loganville, and Dale and Roger Smith, of Oxford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins who adored him.

His best friend, Kim Bishop, and goddaughter, Averyl Merry, also survive him.

The family received friends from 1 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.