Jason Cyrus “Cy” Nunnally, 38, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

He was born in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 1980.

Surviving members of Cy’s family are his wife, Nichole Hanson Nunnally; father and mother, John and Nancy Nunnally, of Monroe; sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Paul Rosenthal of Monroe; brother, Lee Nunnally, of Social Circle; grandmother, Nannette Davis, of Loganville; nieces, Bella and Emma Rosenthal; nephew, Peyton Hanson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerome and Elaine Hanson, of Monroe; sister-in-law, Tracy Hanson, of Monroe; beloved companions, Dora, Diego, George and Smith; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Cy had a servant’s heart and was giving and helpful to all he met. He was passionate about his family, his pets, his flying, his brothers at Fergus Masonic Lodge #135 and his cooking. He was also excited he had recently become a Shriner. He was the owner and operator of Fair Weather Flights, which served as the FBO at the Monroe-Walton County Airport (D73). All who knew him loved him and will miss him dearly.

Those interested are asked to make donations in Cy’s honor to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at 1025 Church, 1025 E. Spring St., Monroe, with the Rev. Brian Krawczyk and the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. A private interment will follow at a later date.

Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.