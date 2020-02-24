Judie Cannon Fox, 79, of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

She was born in Clay, Kentucky, on Jan. 12, 1941, to Al and Rebecca Watson. Judie was raised in the Houston area and was a 1958 graduate of Lamar High School in Houston. She attended Sam Houston State University, where she met and married the love of her life, Tommy Cannon. Tommy and Judie lived in College Station and Houston, Texas, where both of their children, Kirk and Kathy, were born.

In 1969, they were transferred to Atlanta. In 1972, Tommy unexpectedly died; however, Judie, Kirk and Kathy continued to live in the Atlanta area. Judie had a successful career as an interior designer, then began a career as an executive assistant to Hubert and Norma Humphrey of World Marketing Alliance for 27 years. Judie retired in the Loganville area to be near Kathy and her family. Judie is a member of Summit Baptist Church and adored her church family, her Loganville Red Devils sports family and her weekly Girlfriends’ Night Out. She was an avid traveler who shared many memories of wonderful trips with her dear friends and family. Judie was also known as a snappy and fashionable dresser who loved her accessories!

She will be dearly missed by her community, those who knew and loved her, especially Kirk and Kathy; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, whom she adored; and everyone she came into contact with called her “Lovie.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Cannon; parents, Al and Rebecca Watson; Aunt Hazel Love Moore; brother-in-law Walt Cannon and grandson Kirk Thomas Sheppard.

Survivors include children Kirk Cannon and his wife, Catherine, of Georgetown, Texas; Kathy Cannon Sheppard and her husband, Craig, of Loganville; sister, Jeanne Watson Kingan and her husband, Skip, of Durham, North Carolina; grandchildren, Sam Sheppard, Dylan Sheppard, Dustin Sheppard, Will Cannon and his wife, Jessica; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Murphy Lynn; sister-in-law, Kay Cannon of Austin, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews and a beloved community of dear friends whom Lovie considered her extended family.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Summit Baptist Church with a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) at https://www.jdrf.org; Iron Freedom Foundation at http://ironfreedom.org; or Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://www.bcrf.org.

