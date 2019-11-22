Ginger Carol Doster Bates-Sanders, 66, of Good Hope, went to be with the Angels on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Caroline Doster.

Ginger graduated from the University of Georgia in 1976. Eventually Ginger moved to Charleston, South Carolina, with her family and began her teaching career at Chicora High School. In 1986, the free-spirited single parent of two, relocated to Pirmasens, Germany, to begin a 27-year teaching career for the Department of Defense Education Activity.

She taught the first nine years at Pirmasens American School in Germany. Ginger received her Master of Education from National Louis University in 1990 and celebrated her graduation ceremony at Heidelberg Castle. She was transferred to Osan, Korea, in 1995 and taught one year at Osan Middle High School before moving back to Europe to be with her girls. Ginger taught 17 years at SHAPE American High School in Belgium. In 2013, she retired from teaching to Good Hope, leaving a lasting impact on thousands of students and colleagues around the world.

Ginger will be remembered by many for her wonderful gifts of happiness, generosity for others, love of her family, love of her friends and her unwavering faith. She had the most adventurous spirit and rarely met a challenge she wasn’t up for. Ginger definitely never met a stranger and loved everyone that came across her path with her whole heart. Her laugh was unmistakable, filled any room she was in and won’t soon be forgotten.

Ginger leaves behind two daughters, Natalie Bates Boswell of Monroe and Julie Bates Knapp of Athens; grandchildren, Aadon Knapp, Gabrielle Boswell and Sebastian Boswell; a brother, H. Ben Doster Jr. and sister-in-law, Ann N. Doster; nephew, Benton Doster; and nieces, Ella and Maggie Doster of Monroe. A soul sister, Ines La Marca of Pirmasens, Germany, and countless other friends in America and Europe also survive her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 400 S. Broad St., Monroe, GA 30655 at 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

The family appreciates your prayers and love during this time.

