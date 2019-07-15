Elizabeth Bolton Gallman Davis, 96, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, and formerly of Monroe, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Mahon Wright Bolton and Polly Montgomery Haralson Bolton, born April 3, 1923, in Walton County, Georgia. She was the devoted wife to the late Delmar Davis. She worked many years as an office manager for State Farm Insurance and in customer service with Hallmark. Elizabeth served as the former president of the Pilot Club of Monroe, volunteered at Scotland Memorial Hospital and loved being a part of the Emmaus Walk community. She took many classes in crafting and was a professional photographer. Elizabeth was a wonderful lady who always greeted others with a smile. To her family, she will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, John M. Bolton.

Elizabeth leaves behind her son, Gary Gallman (Terry), of Laurinburg, David Christopher “Chris” (Jean), of Loganville; daughter, Sharon G. Bramblett (Robert “Bob”), of Stone Mountain; 10 grandchildren and her 24 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rachel Bolton; niece, Elizabeth Bolton; nephew, David Bolton, along with many special friends.

Services will be conducted on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home Chapel and officiated by the Rev. Russell Davis. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. with services beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe.