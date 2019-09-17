Carol Jeanette Underhill, 79, of Good Hope passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

She was born on July 24, 1940, in McVeigh, Kentucky, to Bud Fields and Sarah Sawyers Fields.

Mrs. Underhill was preceded in death by her parents and sisters and brothers Shirley Fields Ball, Arnold Fields, Edna Fields May, Donnie Fields Trout, Bill Fields, Ann Fields McCoy, Rod Fields, Elaine Fields Halsey and Bob Fields.

Surviving members of her family are her husband, Beecher Underhill; daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Gregory Whitaker of Jefferson; grandchildren, Melissa Quiggins James, Jacob Quiggins and his wife, Danielle, and Jessica Guyette Scott and her husband, Tyler Scott; and great-grandchildren, Avery and Amelia Quiggins. Also surviving are her brother Barry Fields, and his wife Betty, and sister Joan Fields Willman and her husband, Jerry.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Good Hope Christian Church with the Rev. Doyle Wallace officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of making the arrangements.