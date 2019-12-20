Catherine “Cathy” Novadine Hudgins, 64, of Monroe, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

She was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Guntersville, Alabama.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Doris Heflin, as well as two brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Billy Hudgins; daughter, Patricia Skinner, and son-in-law, James Skinner; two grandchildren, Courtney and Levi Skinner; great-grandson, Brayden Vater; and brother, Jimmy Heflin.

A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Foothills Gospel Music Park, 2303 Prospect Road, Carnesville, Georgia.