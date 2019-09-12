WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1959–2019 Esther Louise Holmes Ball

Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 5:58 pm

Esther Louise Holmes Ball

Esther Louise Holmes Ball, 60, of Monroe journeyed home on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Born in Rome, Georgia, on March 23, 1959, to Jerry Pendley Holmes and Carolyn Eubanks Holmes, Esther made everyone she met feel precious and truly loved. She was preceded in death by her father and by her brother Jerry D. Holmes.

She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Eubanks Holmes; her husband, Thomas “Tommy” Rust Ball III; her sisters Beth Hall and her husband, Lynn Hall, Diane Squires and her husband, Bob Stringfield, and Brenda Holmes; her daughter Stephanie Ball Whitlock, and her husband, Jeff Whitlock; her son Thomas “T-bone” Rust Ball IV and his wife, Christina Ann Ball, and their children, James Douglas Owens, Jacob Riley Owens, Lilly Ann Ball and Lila Grace Ball; and her son James “Jabo” Arthur Ball and his wife, Eva Hester Ball, and their son, Ian Foster Ball.

She also has many surviving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Meadows Funeral Home.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Alpine Community Church in Menlo.

A visitation also will be held at the church from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.

