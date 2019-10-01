Virginia Lethgo, 75, of Loganville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Jeff Schrimsher will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Lethgo retired from Lucent Technologies and was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard “Ben” Lethgo, in 2013 and a grandson, Daniel Lethgo, in 2016.

She is survived by her son, Richard Lethgo of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Samantha Lethgo of Monroe; grandchildren: Brandon Lethgo, Jake and Kendalle Lethgo, Jodi and Daniel Richardson and Zackery Lethgo; great-grandchildren, Murphy Lethgo, Quinn Lethgo and Silas Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Tracy Hatcher of Jamestown, Tennessee; sister, Debbie Porter of Lenoir City, Tennessee; and brother, Billy Bluford of Lenoir City.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.

