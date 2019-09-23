Walter Lemuel “Doug” Heard Jr. of Social Circle passed on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

He was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Miami and lived most of his youth in Winter Park, Florida. After serving in the Air Force, he attended the University of Florida and graduated with top honors. He then accepted a position with NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Among his accomplishments during his 30-year career were his contributions to the Apollo 11 Command Module and the Space Shuttle Atlantis.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years and love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Violette Heard; his sisters, Barbara Heard Foster and Carolyn Heard Kitchen; his daughters, Lynn Heard LaBarre, Karen Heard Kelley and Susan Heard Mudd; and his three grandchildren, Paige, David, and Sam Mudd.

Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Social Circle United Methodist Church, and will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Hampton Baptist Church, Hampton, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alz­heimer’s Association.