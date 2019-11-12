Betty Williamson, 74, of Monroe died on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

She was born in Chilhowee, Tennessee, on May 19, 1945, to Juanita Davis Deputy and Carl Henry Deputy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, the late Jeff Rash; sisters, the late Freeda Moss, the late Kate Rathburn, the late Judy Stone and the late Geneva Bucwhaker; and brothers, the late Fred Deputy and the late Jim Deputy; and a grandson, the late Jon Tyler Deese.

She is survived by her husband, Victor Williamson; daughters, Charlotte Rash of Dallas, North Carolina, Mickie Deese of Statham, Iva Cogdell of Statham, Amanda Williamson of Monroe, and Destiny Williamson of Dallas; sons, Carroll Rash Jr. of Winder, Scott Rash of Winder, David Williamson of Macon, Edward Williamson of Monroe and Matthew Williamson of Monroe; sisters, Marti Pappas of Rochester, Minnesota, Mary Deputy of Belmont, North Carolina, Ruth Loeb of Belmont, and Annette Neal of Iva, South Carolina; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Williamson was a member of Annie Mary Baptist Church for 20 years. She also had a heart for children and was a foster parent to many young boys and girls over the years. She worked as a social worker at Head Start for many years and the church secretary at Annie Mary Baptist Church for 10 years. Her greatest love was being a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother to all members of her family. Mrs. Williamson loved fishing, camping, and raising children. She always said children kept her young and loved taking trips to nowhere with the love of her life, Mr. Williamson.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Annie Mary Baptist Church with the Rev. James “Buster” Brown officiating. Burial followed at Annie Mary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.