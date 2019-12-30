WaltonTribune.com

Obituary Evelyn Briscoe

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 10:46 am | Updated: 10:48 am, Mon Dec 30, 2019.

Evelyn Briscoe

Evelyn Briscoe, 86, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe.

She was a native of Walton County and lived the past few years in Loganville. She was a true Southern Christian lady and known as Mimi to her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Steven Briscoe of Lake City, Florida; two daughters, Donna Kelley of Easley, South Carolina, and Ann Briscoe of Loganville; brother, RoyLee Westmoreland, and sister Irene Evans, both of Loganville; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation. Funeral services will begin at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 1789 Highway 11 NW, Monroe. The service will be followed by a celebration of Evelyn’s life in the children's sanctuary.

Afterward, she will be buried in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe beside her husband, William Briscoe, and son, Ron Briscoe.

The Walton Tribune | Wednesday, January 1, 2020

