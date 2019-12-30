Evelyn Briscoe, 86, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe.

She was a native of Walton County and lived the past few years in Loganville. She was a true Southern Christian lady and known as Mimi to her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Steven Briscoe of Lake City, Florida; two daughters, Donna Kelley of Easley, South Carolina, and Ann Briscoe of Loganville; brother, RoyLee Westmoreland, and sister Irene Evans, both of Loganville; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation. Funeral services will begin at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 1789 Highway 11 NW, Monroe. The service will be followed by a celebration of Evelyn’s life in the children's sanctuary.

Afterward, she will be buried in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe beside her husband, William Briscoe, and son, Ron Briscoe.