Sylvia Faye Crenshaw, 80, of Monroe, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

She was born on July 30, 1939, to Norma Avis Coker Mitchell and John Henry Mitchell. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, the late John M. Crenshaw; and sister, the late Connie Maughon.

Surviving are her: daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Crenshaw of Monroe, Vickie and Dale Cartrette of Monroe and Gaye and Mark Lowe of Bishop; son and daughter-in-law, Mitch and Cindy Crenshaw of Bishop; grandchildren, Brandon Cartrette, Brittany and Adam Connelly, Amber and Waylon McDaniel, Selena Adams, Mitchell Crenshaw; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Appel officiating.

Burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.