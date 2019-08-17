Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Buford Donald “Donnie” Malone Jr., 57, of Jefferson, who entered into rest Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Mr. Malone was born in Columbus, Georgia, a son of Buford Donald Malone Sr. and Ann Crill Peden, of Lawrenceville.

Mr. Malone was a sales manager with C&L Used Auto Parts in Atlanta. He enjoyed working, fishing and watching Alabama football.

Survivors in addition to his mother are his wife, Michele Malone; son, Buford Donald “Donnie” Malone III, of Jefferson; three daughters, Jennifer Bradberry, of Homer, Dana Hunley, of Monroe, and April Garner, of Monroe; brother, Scott Malone, of Good Hope, sister, Millie Metka, of Johnstown, New York; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery.

Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Cody Loudermilk, Donnie Malone, Scott Malone, Jason Gibbons, Mark Millians and Mike Wallace.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Malone to the American Cancer Society, 105 W. Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.

Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.

