Ben Alexander Griffith, 58, of Covington, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

He was born in Walton County on Jan. 29, 1961, to Bennie Robert Griffith and Martha Brown Griffith Waters.

Surviving are his wife, Cathy Griffith; mother, Martha Brown Griffith Waters; sisters, Linda Anderson, Ann Sheffield, Judy Chandler, Elaine Carter and Tina Griffith; brothers, Ricky Griffith and Richard Griffith; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Cecil Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Clegg Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.