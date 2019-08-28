WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Obituary | 1961–2019 Ben Alexander Griffith

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 4:00 pm

Ben Alexander Griffith

Ben Alexander Griffith, 58, of Covington, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

He was born in Walton County on Jan. 29, 1961, to Bennie Robert Griffith and Martha Brown Griffith Waters.

Surviving are his wife, Cathy Griffith; mother, Martha Brown Griffith Waters; sisters, Linda Anderson, Ann Sheffield, Judy Chandler, Elaine Carter and Tina Griffith; brothers, Ricky Griffith and Richard Griffith; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Cecil Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Clegg Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Walton Tribune | August 31 and September 1, 2019

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 4:00 pm.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Who wins the chicken sandwich wars?

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen recently unveiled a new chicken sandwich, which many people said is better than the Original Chicken Sandwich offered by Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A. Other fast-food chains jumped in with their two cents' worth. What do you think?

Total Votes: 74

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]