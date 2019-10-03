Leatrice Gaye Thompson, 85, of Between, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1933, in Thrifty, Texas, to Vera Reeder Cox and James Franklin “Frank” Cox.

Gaye grew up on her family’s farm in Thrifty. As a teenager, she moved with her family to Alameda, California. Following high school, she returned to Texas where she met and fell in love with her husband of 62 years, James Paschal Thompson, who was serving in the United States Air Force.

After getting married in 1954, James and Gaye moved to Berkeley, California, where they started a family. In 1972, they moved to James’ hometown, Monroe, where they settled to raise their four children. Gaye was dedicated to and gave selflessly to her family choosing to forgo a career until their children were adults. In the early 1980’s, Gaye worked as an admissions clerk in the emergency department at Athens Regional Medical Center. After retiring, Gaye enjoyed travelling with her family. She and James especially enjoyed spending the winter months in south Texas with her beloved brothers and sisters.

Gaye was preceded in death by her parents and four of her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Mike Cook of Monroe and Stephanie and Jeff Fennell of Loganville; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Celia Thompson of Gainesville and Dr. Byron and Laura Thompson of Monroe; grandchildren, Eric and Lindsey Thompson of Cumming, Will and Jennifer Thompson of Canton, Paul Russell of Loganville, Cassie Cook of Smyrna, Katie Cook of Athens, Emily, Amy, Ben and John Thompson of Monroe and Evan and Colin Fennell of Loganville; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Cade Thompson and Wyatt Dupler.

A memorial will be announced in the coming days. Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements.