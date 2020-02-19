Bonnie Faye Parham, 96, of Monroe, and formerly of Social Circle, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

She was born in Barrow County on Oct. 1, 1923, to Thelma Murphy Peppers and Loy Clifford Peppers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Clifford Parham; and five brothers.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Clarise and Tyrone Carrell of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Vikki Parham of Social Circle; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Social Circle First Baptist Church with the Rev. Milton Wood, the Rev. Mike Hardy and the Rev. Bill Clegg officiating.

Burial followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.

