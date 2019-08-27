Jessie Ruth Swords, 76, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

She was born in Jefferson on Nov. 12, 1942, to Leonard Hosea Brown and Jessie Mae Johns Brown.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carlton “Huie” Swords Sr., and two brothers, Leonard Brown and Aaron Brown.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carlton and Meketa Swords Jr., of Monroe; brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy Brown, of Gratis, and Johnny and Patricia Worley, of Monroe; grandchildren, Bethany Swords, Jennifer Swords-Asenova and Daniel Asenov, and Ryne and Taylor Swords, all of Monroe; great-grandchild, Phoenix Asenov; an dnephews, Shane and Brian Worley.

A funeral service began at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lonnie Blackmon officiating. Burial followed at Westlawn Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.