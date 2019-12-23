WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Obituary | 1941–2019 Charlotte Allen

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 23, 2019 10:04 am

Charlotte Allen

Charlotte Allen, 78, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

She was born in Social Circle on June 11, 1941, to Ruby Virginia Peters Daniel and Horace Marion Daniel, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are her husband, Dr. Phillip Allen; daughters and son-in-law, Renae and George Oakley of Suwanee and Laura Allen of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Donna Allen and James and Soraia Allen, all of Joinville, Brazil, and Andrew Allen and Jacqueline Costa de Souza of Alpharetta; sister, Brenda Brewster of Bowden; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Chapel of Meadow Funeral Home with the Rev. Derek Lawrence officiating.

Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Walton Tribune | Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • Print

Posted in on Monday, December 23, 2019 10:04 am.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Should the Georgia-Florida game stay in Jacksonville?

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the University of Georgia was close to signing a deal to keep the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry football game in Jacksonville, Florida. What do you think of this news?

Total Votes: 235

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]