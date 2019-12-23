Charlotte Allen, 78, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

She was born in Social Circle on June 11, 1941, to Ruby Virginia Peters Daniel and Horace Marion Daniel, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are her husband, Dr. Phillip Allen; daughters and son-in-law, Renae and George Oakley of Suwanee and Laura Allen of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Donna Allen and James and Soraia Allen, all of Joinville, Brazil, and Andrew Allen and Jacqueline Costa de Souza of Alpharetta; sister, Brenda Brewster of Bowden; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Chapel of Meadow Funeral Home with the Rev. Derek Lawrence officiating.

Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.