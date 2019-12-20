Joe M. Chapman, 71, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at the Social Circle City Cemetery.

Joe retired from the state of Georgia after 25 years of service. He was a master plumber, the owner of Clean Stream Plumbing and a member of the American Backflow Prevention Association.

He grew up in Douglas County and was a graduate of the DCHS Class of 1966. He enjoyed hunting and being in the mountains, but above all he cherished time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vachel Virgil and Mary (Morris) Chapman, and brother, Virgil Chapman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Chapman; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Beth Chapman of Douglasville; daughter and son-in-law, Pattie and Jason DeLong of Braselton; grandchildren, Jackson and Molly Kate Chapman, Carson Clenney and Isabella, Anna and Everett DeLong.

The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594.

