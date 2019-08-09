Patsy Smith Glasgow, 64, of Buckhead, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

Patsy was born on July 15, 1955, to Robert Anglin and Ollie Mae Durden Anglin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Jim Glasgow.

Mrs. Glasgow is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Lisa Smith, of Savannah, and sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Danny Hill, of Commerce.

A visitation was from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, with a memorial service following at 5 pm at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe. The Rev. Danny Hill officiated the memorial service.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.