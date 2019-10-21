Anne Conner, 76, of Monroe passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Bryan Armour will officiate.

Anne worked as a dispatcher with the Monroe Police Department and retired as a correctional officer with the state of Georgia. She was a devoted member of the Al-Anon Family Groups.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Howard and Mamie Viola (Todd) Dye, and daughter, Toni Lynne Carper.

Anne is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jimmy Conner; sons, Jimmy David Conner Jr. of Marietta and Bo Conner of Trion; brother, Kelley Dye of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Scott and Chancey Conner, Kendra, Caitlyn and Cody Conner and Christin Gaul and Christopher Carper; and great-grandchildren, Nolan Gaul, Anna, Derek and Thomas Carper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.waltonpets.net or Friends of the Walton County Animal Control.

The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594.

