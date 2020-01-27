WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1929–2020 Joy Wollerman Mayo

Posted: Monday, January 27, 2020 10:27 am | Updated: 10:30 am, Mon Jan 27, 2020.

Joy Wollerman Mayo

Joy Wollerman Mayo, 90, of Monroe died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

She was born in Vandalia, Illinois, on Aug. 4, 1929. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Archie Mayo.

Surviving are a daughter, Jill Mayo; son and daughter-in law, Jack and Aiza Mayo; daughter and son-in-law, Jody and David Jackson; and grandchildren, Amy Jackson and Stephen Jackson.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at First Baptist Church of Monroe with Dr. Todd Ware officiating.

Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Eternal Hills Cemetery in Snellville.

