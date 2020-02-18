Glenn C. Lee, 63, passed away while surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Glenn was born in Waycross, Georgia. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1996 and worked as a commercial plumber. He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed being with his wife, family, and grandchildren and spending time at his cabin in the north Georgia mountains. Glenn had a great sense of humor and always made people laugh. He always told some great jokes and stories. Glenn was a big Georgia football fan and NASCAR fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Jean Lee; and a brother, Butch Lee.

Surviving is his wife, Jane Lee; daughters, Melissa Hickman and Paige Upshaw; grandchildren, Garrett Hickman, Kevin Lee and Carly Hickman; sisters, Sandra Stephenson and Brenda Madray; brother, Steve Lee; and nieces and nephews here in the States and in the U.K.

A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Larry Madray will officiate.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. before the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678. Online: www.stjude.org.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.

