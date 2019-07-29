WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1955–2019 David Bruce Tolbert

Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 8:58 am

David Bruce Tolbert

David Bruce Tolbert, 64, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.

He was born in Athens on Feb. 5, 1955, to Grace Teal Tolbert and John Torry Tolbert Sr., who preceded him in death.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Bolton Tolbert; daughters, Ashley Tolbert Harrison and Lauren Tolbert Mitchell; sons, David A. Tolbert and James Tolbert; brother, John Torry Tolbert Jr.; and 11 grandchildren.

A memorial service began at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Peavy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gratis Church Men’s Group, P.O. Box 345, Monroe, GA 30655.

