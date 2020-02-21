Robert Bruce Reichelderfer of Monroe passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 95 years of age.

He was born Jan. 10, 1925, to Thomas J. and Laura Gerber Reichelderfer in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1942. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in World War II, where he served as a sonarman on a destroyer escort, searching for German submarines in the North Atlantic.

After honorable discharge from the Navy, he was employed with the Reading Railroad for 25 years, serving in numerous positions.

After further course in transportation, he was employed by the federal government as an investigator for the Interstate Commerce Commission and remained with them for 25 years, retiring in 1990 while serving as assistant regional director.

Upon retirement, he and Lois, his wife of 66 years, moved to Monroe.

Bruce was a member of First Baptist Church and Monroe Golf and Country Club, where he was an avid golfer for many years. He was a member of the Milton Masonic Lodge and Milton Royal Arch Chapter.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Heber Newton.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois; son, Thomas; daughters, Karen, Kim and Julie Reichelderfer; grandson, Thomas Reichelderfer; granddaughter, Emily; grandson, Alexander Grant; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at First Baptist Church with visitation at 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.