Mr. Donald Linn Garrison, 98, of Monroe died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

He was born in Norwich, New York, on March 11, 1921, the son of Linn Sherwood and Mattie Brizzee Garrison.

He has been a resident of Monroe for the past 13 years. He married Jean Matthews of Delhi, New York, on May 23, 1943. She died March 16, 1990.

Mr. Garrison served in the U.S. Army, both in the Pacific and in Europe. First Lt. Garrison was seriously wounded in support of the Anzio Beachhead invasion in Italy on Jan. 30, 1944. He received the Bronze Star for meritorious service and the Purple Heart. He worked for the U.S. Army and Veterans Administration for 25 years as a director of various national cemeteries, retiring in 1980.

He was a life member of the Military Officers Association and the Federation of Historic Bottle Collectors. He was also a member of the Society of the Third Infantry Division.

Survivors include two sons, James D. Garrison (Connie) of Conyers and Richard D. Garrison (Cindy) of Monroe, and several nieces and nephews.

Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.