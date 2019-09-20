Carol Jeanette Underhill, 79, of Good Hope passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

She was born on July 24, 1940, in McVeigh, Kentucky, to Bud Fields and Sarah Sawyers Fields. Mrs. Underhill was preceded in death by her parents and by sisters and brothers, the late Shirley Fields Ball, the late Arnold Fields, the late Edna Fields May, the late Donnie Fields Trout, the late Bill Fields, the late Ann Fields McCoy, the late Rod Fields, the late Elaine Fields Halsey and the late Bob Fields.

Surviving members of her family are her husband, Beecher Underhill; daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Gregory Whitaker of Jefferson; grandchildren, Melissa Quiggins James, Jacob Quiggins and his wife, Danielle, and Jessica Guyette Scott and husband, Tyler Scott; and great-grandchildren, Avery and Amelia Quiggins.

Also surviving are her brother Barry Fields and his wife Betty, and sister Joan Fields Willman and her husband, Jerry.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Good Hope Christian Church with the Rev. Doyle Wallace officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of making the arrangements.